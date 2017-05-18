India to promote ayurveda in UAE
Sharjah: Ayurveda practice in the UAE and other Gulf countries is set to get a boost with the Indian government planning to conduct awareness programmes on the benefits of the traditional ayurvedic treatment method here.
