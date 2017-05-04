In first, transgender Emiratis seek r...

In first, transgender Emiratis seek recognition as men

Two young transgender citizens of the United Arab Emirates, born as women, are making an unprecedented case to be recognised as men, their lawyer said on Thursday. State newspaper al-Bayan reported on their lawsuit, a rarity in the conservative Middle East, where lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues are barely aired in public.

