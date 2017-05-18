Illinois, UAE schools team up to give...

Illinois, UAE schools team up to give engineering degrees

University officials in Illinois and the United Arab Emirates have signed a deal to let students study at schools in both places and get engineering degrees. The News-Gazette reports the University of Illinois' new program with the American University of Ras Al Khaima allows engineering students to get a bachelor's degree from the school in UAE and a master's from Illinois.

Chicago, IL

