Hotel sex is the hottest sex of all a...

Hotel sex is the hottest sex of all and now we know why

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Salon.com

This May 19, 2014 photo shows one of the three bedrooms in the Abu Dhabi Suite at the St. Regis in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The nearly 24,000 square foot two-story suite, which sells for a nightly rate of $21,500, is suspended 720 feet above ground between the two buildings of the Nation Towers development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC