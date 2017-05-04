Have US Visa, Green card? Get visa on arrival at Dubai
MANGALURU: Indian citizens travelling to US and having relatives in the Middle East are now eligible for a visa on arrival in the United Arab Emirates , including Abu Dhabi. To qualify, the traveller needs to have a US visitor visa or green card and the passport should have at least six months validity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|16 hr
|Truthmongerdotinfo
|3
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC