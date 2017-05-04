Have US Visa, Green card? Get visa on...

Have US Visa, Green card? Get visa on arrival at Dubai

MANGALURU: Indian citizens travelling to US and having relatives in the Middle East are now eligible for a visa on arrival in the United Arab Emirates , including Abu Dhabi. To qualify, the traveller needs to have a US visitor visa or green card and the passport should have at least six months validity.

