Hack, fake story expose real tensions between Qatar, Gulf
In this Nov. 1, 2006 file photo, a Qatari employee of Al Jazeera Arabic language TV news channel walks past the logo of Al Jazeera in Doha, Qatar. Hackers allegedly broke into the website of Qatar's state-run news agency and published a fake story quoting the ruling emir, authorities there said Wednesday, May 24, 2017, as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates responded by blocking Qatari media, including broadcaster Al-Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
