Fund led by Dubai billionaire Alabbar buys UAE website JadoPado

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates e-commerce and online marketplace website JadoPado has been acquired by a technology fund led by Dubai billionaire and Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar, his spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday. The transaction comes soon after Amazon's acquisition last month of regional e-commerce website Souq.com, described by advisor Goldman Sachs as "the biggest-ever technology M&A transaction in the Arab world".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.