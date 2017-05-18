From beige to bright: Graffiti livens up Jordan's Amman
The artists from Jordan, Canada, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates created colorful scenes on the city's walls and columns on Thursday. Aya al-Nabulsi, head of the festival, says this year's theme was "me and you."
