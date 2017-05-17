Former Gulf emirate officials sentenc...

Former Gulf emirate officials sentenced in embezzlement case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 23 Two former senior officials of the Ras al-Khaimah Investment Authority in the United Arab Emirates have been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for embezzlement, according to court documents released on Tuesday. Khater Massaad and Gela Mikadze were sentenced on April 26 by a court in Ras al-Khaimah for defrauding RAKIA of $17.2 million in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC