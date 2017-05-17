Former Gulf emirate officials sentenced in embezzlement case
May 23 Two former senior officials of the Ras al-Khaimah Investment Authority in the United Arab Emirates have been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for embezzlement, according to court documents released on Tuesday. Khater Massaad and Gela Mikadze were sentenced on April 26 by a court in Ras al-Khaimah for defrauding RAKIA of $17.2 million in 2011.
