Former Aden governor declares south Yemen political council

The former governor of Yemen's southern city of Aden, recently sacked by the president, says he has formed a new "transitional political council of the south," a week after thousands of pro-secessionist Yemenis rallied in his support. Aden's governor, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, is close to the United Arab Emirates, a key member of a Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015.

Chicago, IL

