Fire on ship at Sharjah port kills 1

3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Dubai, May 13 At least one person was killed on Saturday in a fire that broke out on a ship carrying petroleum products docked at a port in Sharjah. Four people were injured in the fire that was extinguished in the afternoon at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah port.

