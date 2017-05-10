Fire on ship at Sharjah port kills 1
Dubai, May 13 At least one person was killed on Saturday in a fire that broke out on a ship carrying petroleum products docked at a port in Sharjah. Four people were injured in the fire that was extinguished in the afternoon at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah port.
