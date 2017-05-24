Exclusive: Dubai Looking Into Forming...

Exclusive: Dubai Looking Into Forming $1 Billion Shipping Investment Fund - Sources

Dubai is looking into creating a $1 billion investment fund focused on shipping to develop the Gulf city's maritime sector and ride out a global industry downturn, three finance sources familiar with the plans say. The sources said the Dubai Maritime City Authority, the government entity responsible for developing the maritime industry in the emirate, was examining ways to establish a fund to provide financial investment support to Dubai-based firms.

Chicago, IL

