Ex-Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza set ...

Ex-Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza set to be new United Arab Emirates boss

1 hr ago

Former Argentina boss Edgardo Bauza appears set to become the new manager of the United Arab Emirates national team.The Argentine Football Association controversially sacked the 59-year-old in April after just eight competitive games in charge.

Chicago, IL

