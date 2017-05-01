Etihad Aviation Group organises motor...

Etihad Aviation Group organises motorbike parade to support autism awareness month

Etihad Aviation Group organised a motorbike parade across the United Arab Emirates in support of autism awareness, in partnership with Emirates Autism Society. Over 200 participants, including 40 EAG staff, departed Etihad Airways' head office in Abu Dhabi on Friday, 28 April, and rode to the northern Emirate of Ajman, finishing at the General Authority of Youth and Sports Welfare.

Chicago, IL

