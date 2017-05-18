Emirati Supermodel as Ancient Egyptian Queen

During the second day of Arab Fashion Week taking place at the Meydan Hotel & Grandstand in Dubai, Italian fashion house Laura Mancini and one of America's hottest designers Laquan Smith closed the shows with their stunning Ready-Couture collections. Favored by many A-list international celebrities, Smith presented a quirky collection featuring his signature PVC catsuits, corseted dresses, python knits and over-the-knee boots.

