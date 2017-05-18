'Emirati Programmer' moves to next step with launch of Hackathon...

In a move to build a knowledgeable, innovative and competitive generation, H.E. Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, Chairman of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University's Board of Governors, and Chairman of the Emirates Talent Association, attended today the awarding ceremony for the 'Emirati Programmer' initiative. The 'Emirati Programmer' project is a fruitful collaboration between the Emirates Talent Association, HBMSU, and Microsoft.

