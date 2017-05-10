Emirati philanthropist to build 120 houses for Sri Lanka's Northern IDPs

May 14, Colombo: An Abu Dhabi based philanthropist has stepped in to support Northern IDPs of Sri Lanka while praising the ethnic unity in the country. "We are looking at giving ongoing support to displaced people of the North-Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim," said UAE businessman and philanthropist Mahmoud Fate Hali Abdulla Al Khajeh during discussions with Sri Lankan Minister of Industry and Commerce and Vanni district MP Rishad Bathiudeen.

