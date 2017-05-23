Emirati man files suit for arrest in Avon after hotel clerk says he professed allegiance to ISIS
A man from the United Arab Emirates arrested at a Fairfield Inn & Suites in Avon after a clerk's sister called police and said he was expressing support for a terrorist organization filed suit Wednesday over his distress caused what he considers by narrow-minded officers and hotel staff. Ahmed Al-Menhali, 41, "experienced the worst aspects of American Islamophobia and racism" when hotel clerk Alexis Silva texted her sister and told her there was a man in a full headdress with multiple cellphones who was pledging allegiance to the Islamic State, according to the lawsuit.
