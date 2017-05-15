Emirati Food a Must for All Four and ...

Emirati Food a Must for All Four and Five-Star Hotels in Abu Dhabi: Tourism Authority

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

All four and five star hotels in Abu Dhabi will now be required to serve Emirati food under a new regulation. All upscale hotels in Abu Dhabi will be required to serve Emirati food under a new regulation rolled out by the emirate's tourism authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,791 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC