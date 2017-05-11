Emirates Profit Tumbles 70% on Low Oil Prices, Terror Concerns
Emirates Group , operator of the world's biggest long-haul airline, posted its first decline in annual profit for five years as the low oil price weighed on Persian Gulf economies and terrorist attacks discouraged people from traveling. Net income for the 12 months ending March 31 tumbled 70 percent to 2.5 billion dirhams as revenue grew 2 percent to 94.7 billion dirhams, Dubai-based Emirates said in a statement Thursday.
