Emirates, Cargolux sign agreement to share cargo capacity

May 9

May 9 Dubai-based airline Emirates said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Cargolux to share cargo capacity. The deal will give Emirates continued access to Boeing 747 cargo jets after it returns the two it is currently leasing later this year.

