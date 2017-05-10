Emirates Airlines Reports 82% Plunge in Profits Amid U.S. Laptop Ban
Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, saw its annual profit drop by a whooping 82 percent for its 2016-2017 year. The company in part put blame for the dramatic decrease on the Trump administration's decision to ban laptop use on Middle Eastern flights.
