Emirates Airlines Reports 82% Plunge in Profits Amid U.S. Laptop Ban

Read more: MSNBC

Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, saw its annual profit drop by a whooping 82 percent for its 2016-2017 year. The company in part put blame for the dramatic decrease on the Trump administration's decision to ban laptop use on Middle Eastern flights.

