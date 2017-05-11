Emirates airline says profits down 70 percent in past year
Emirates Group, which operates the Middle East's largest airline, says profits have fallen by 70 percent to $670 million, though revenue increased slightly to around $26 billion. Emirates planes are parked at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC