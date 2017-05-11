Emirates airline says profits down 70...

Emirates airline says profits down 70 percent in past year

Emirates Group, which operates the Middle East's largest airline, says profits have fallen by 70 percent to $670 million, though revenue increased slightly to around $26 billion. Emirates planes are parked at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Chicago, IL

