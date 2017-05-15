Emirates A388 over Arabian Sea on Jan...

Emirates A388 over Arabian Sea on Jan 7th 2017, wake turbulence sends

11 hrs ago

On May 16th 2017 Germany's BFU released their January 2017 Bulletin reporting that the Challenger , carrying 6 passengers and 3 crew, got out of control about one minute after it had been overflown by an Airbus A380. The aircraft lost about 9000 feet before the crew was able to regain control.

Chicago, IL

