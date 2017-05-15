Emirates A388 over Arabian Sea on Jan 7th 2017, wake turbulence sends ...
On May 16th 2017 Germany's BFU released their January 2017 Bulletin reporting that the Challenger , carrying 6 passengers and 3 crew, got out of control about one minute after it had been overflown by an Airbus A380. The aircraft lost about 9000 feet before the crew was able to regain control.
