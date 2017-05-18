City Seasons Group of Hotels P.O.Box: 14929 Al Ain, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971 3 7558088 Fax: +971 3 7558010 Visit Website Emile Saadeh has been promoted Group Director of Sales & Leisure at City Seasons Group of Hotels in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates City Seasons Hotel Group has promoted Emile Saadeh to the role of group director of sales - leisure. Saade joined the City Seasons Group with an extensive sales background from companies such as Crowne Plaza and Habtoor Hotels in Lebanon and in Dubai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.