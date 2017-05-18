Emile Saadeh has been promoted Group ...

City Seasons Group of Hotels P.O.Box: 14929 Al Ain, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971 3 7558088 Fax: +971 3 7558010 Visit Website Emile Saadeh has been promoted Group Director of Sales & Leisure at City Seasons Group of Hotels in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates City Seasons Hotel Group has promoted Emile Saadeh to the role of group director of sales - leisure. Saade joined the City Seasons Group with an extensive sales background from companies such as Crowne Plaza and Habtoor Hotels in Lebanon and in Dubai.

