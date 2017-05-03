Egypt's president visits staunch ally...

Egypt's president visits staunch ally United Arab Emirates

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is visiting the United Arab Emirates, a staunch ally that has provided billions of dollars in aid to his country's ailing economy and unwavering support for Cairo's fierce crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood. In a show of solidarity, el-Sissi was greeted upon arrival on Wednesday to Abu Dhabi with a 21-gun salute.

