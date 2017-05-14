Dubai: Memoranda of Understanding to ...

Dubai: Memoranda of Understanding to Foster Institutional Real Estate Investment

Memoranda of understanding recently entered into by the Dubai Land Department with the Dubai International Finance Centre Authority and Nasdaq Dubai, respectively, aim to facilitate institutional real estate investment in Dubai, and have implications for real estate funds domiciled in the DIFC. In early May 2017, the Dubai International Finance Centre Authority, the governing body of the DIFC, and the Dubai Land Department announced a memorandum of understanding that sets out new rules and procedures to facilitate institutional investment in real estate in the Emirate of Dubai by DIFC entities.

Chicago, IL

