Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWA wins 5 awards at 20th...

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has honoured Dubai Electricity and Water Authority with 5 awards at the 20th Dubai Government Excellence Program Awards, the most prominent being Leading Government Entity. DEWA also won Best Entity in Innovation, and three individual awards for Innovative Employee, Supervisory Employee, and Unknown Soldier.

