Dubai Economy sees 12% increase in licenses issued in Q1 2017

Dubai Economy saw a 12% increase in business licenses issued during the first three months of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, indicating remarkable optimism among investors and stability across industry sectors. Total number of licenses issued in Q1 2017 was 5,387 as against 4,808 in Q1 2016 while new businesses that took off in Dubai also increased 126.5% year-on-year, from 136 to 308.

