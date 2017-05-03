Dana Gas to Start Restructuring Talks on Bond Due in October 38 minutes ago
Dana Gas PJSC will ask bondholders to accept changed terms on $700 million of debt coming due in October as the energy producer based in the United Arab Emirates seeks to restructure debt for the second time in five years. Islamic bonds , or sukuk, should form a committee to represent them, Sharjah, U.A.E.-based Dana Gas said Wednesday in a statement to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange.
Read more at Bloomberg.
