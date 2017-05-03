China, UAE agree to advance strategic...

China, UAE agree to advance strategic partnership1 min ago

Beijing, May 3 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli met with UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan here, vowing to promote bilateral friendly cooperation under the framework of Belt and Road construction. China and the United Arab Emirates held the first meeting of the intergovernmental cooperation committee on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

