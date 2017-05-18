CEO, some staff leave MidEast e-comme...

CEO, some staff leave MidEast e-commerce venture Noon - sources

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Chief Executive Fodhil Benturquia was among the staff to leave in recent weeks, the sources said, blaming teething problems.

Chicago, IL

