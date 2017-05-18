CEO, some staff leave MidEast e-commerce venture Noon - sources
May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Chief Executive Fodhil Benturquia was among the staff to leave in recent weeks, the sources said, blaming teething problems.
