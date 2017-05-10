Calian buys Ottawa-based ISR, gaining presence in Dubai and Netherlands
In a bid to boost its international presence and bolster its service offerings, Ottawa-based Calian Group has purchased a local emergency management firm with offices in Europe and the United Arab Emirates. International Safety Research, which was founded in 1998 and is headquartered on Colonnade Road, specializes in emergency preparedness and response services and has expertise in radiation and nuclear safety engineering.
