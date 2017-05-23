Boulder firm lands grant to spur rain...

Boulder firm lands grant to spur rain enhancement in United Arab Emirates

16 hrs ago

A Boulder company focused on innovation in atmospheric science instrumentation is hosting five visitors from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of a three-year project to pursue methods of rain enhancement in that Persian Gulf nation. SPEC Inc. will pursue the project courtesy of a $1.5 million grant from the UAE's National Center of Meteorology and Seismology .

Chicago, IL

