Bollywood megastars shooting a new movie in UAE desert
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai will be shot for 65 days in Abu Dhabi, which makes it the longest filming duration of a Hindi film in the Emirati capital. Khan told the Emirati newspaper, The National that he has shot in Dubai for lots of times but never in Abu Dhabi before.
