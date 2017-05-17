Birmingham University to open campus ...

Birmingham University to open campus in Dubai

Birmingham University is to become the latest UK institution to set up a campus overseas, announcing plans to open in Dubai. Vice-chancellor and principal Professor Sir David Eastwood said that the move shows Birmingham's ambition as an "outward looking, world-class institution".

