Bangladesh will seek opening in UAE's labour market

The Daily Star

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Nurul Islam has left for the United Arab Emirates to seek an opening into the country's labour market that was sealed for Bangladeshis in 2013. The minister, who left for the UAE this morning, will hold meetings with UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Lt Gen Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Human Resources & Emiratisation Minister Saqr Ghobash Saeed Ghobash tomorrow.

