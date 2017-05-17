Bahrain police raid Shiite cleric's t...

Bahrain police raid Shiite cleric's town; 1 killed, 50 held

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump's administration had approved a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the State Department under President Barack Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,362 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC