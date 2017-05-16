Asamoah Gyan retained as Ghana captai...

Asamoah Gyan retained as Ghana captain under returning coach Kwesi Appiah, Andre deputy

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has confirmed Asamoah Gyan will remain his captain while Andre Ayew will deputize as the status quo is maintained on his return. It has been claimed Gyan, currently on loan at United Arab Emirates side Al Ahli, will be stripped of the leadership role.

Chicago, IL

