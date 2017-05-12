Ahead of Trumpa s Middle East tour, U.S. sells $2 billion worth of weapons to United Arab Emirates

The United States plans to sell the United Arab Emirates $2 billion worth of Patriot missiles in an arms deal announced days before President Trump begins a tour of Middle Eastern nations. The weapons include 60 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 missiles and 100 Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical missiles, along with supporting equipment and services from U.S. government personnel and contractors, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on its website .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.