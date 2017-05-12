Ahead of Trumpa s Middle East tour, U.S. sells $2 billion worth of weapons to United Arab Emirates
The United States plans to sell the United Arab Emirates $2 billion worth of Patriot missiles in an arms deal announced days before President Trump begins a tour of Middle Eastern nations. The weapons include 60 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 missiles and 100 Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical missiles, along with supporting equipment and services from U.S. government personnel and contractors, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on its website .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC