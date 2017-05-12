Ahead of Trumpa s Middle East tour, U...

Ahead of Trumpa s Middle East tour, U.S. sells $2 billion worth of weapons to United Arab Emirates

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The United States plans to sell the United Arab Emirates $2 billion worth of Patriot missiles in an arms deal announced days before President Trump begins a tour of Middle Eastern nations. The weapons include 60 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 missiles and 100 Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical missiles, along with supporting equipment and services from U.S. government personnel and contractors, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on its website .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,968,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC