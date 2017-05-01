After Saudi stop, Germany' Merkel hea...

After Saudi stop, Germany' Merkel heads to neighboring UAE

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has landed in the United Arab Emirates, her second stop on a two-nation Gulf tour taking in the Arab world's largest economies. The German leader was greeted by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon her arrival on Monday in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

