AFT Pharmaceuticals reports FY17 loss

AFT Pharmaceuticals reports FY17 loss

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

AFT Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures the Maxigesic painkiller, reported a full-year loss in the year to March 31 but expects to significantly narrow those deficits this year and return to profitability in the 2018/19 period. The company reported a net loss of $18.4 million, or 19 cents per share, in the 12 months ended March 31, from a loss of $13.3 million, or 48 cents per share, in the prior year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,924 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC