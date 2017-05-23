AFT Pharmaceuticals reports FY17 loss

AFT Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures the Maxigesic painkiller, reported a full-year loss in the year to March 31 but expects to significantly narrow those deficits this year and return to profitability in the 2018/19 period. The company reported a net loss of $18.4 million, or 19 cents per share, in the 12 months ended March 31, from a loss of $13.3 million, or 48 cents per share, in the prior year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.