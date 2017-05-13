Activist: 3 detained in Bahrain over UK horse show protests

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, speaks with the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, right, as Britain's Prince Andrew looks on while they attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is held in the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor England Friday May 12, 2017. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Bahrain detained three activists over protests targeting the tiny island nation's king during a royal horse show in the United Kingdom, a fellow campaigner said Saturday.

