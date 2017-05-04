Abu Dhabi firm wants to tow iceberg t...

Abu Dhabi firm wants to tow iceberg to the UAE

It might sound like a ludicrous proposition, but the fact remains that an iceberg holding 20 billion gallons of fresh water would be enough to sustain more than a million people for up to five years. Currently, water is a major problem for the country, not least because the typical Emirati uses 80% more water on a daily basis than the global average.

