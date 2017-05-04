715 pounds lighter, Egyptian woman le...

715 pounds lighter, Egyptian woman leaves India

Emam Ahmed weighed ... . Egyptian woman Emam Ahmed who was undergoing weight-loss surgery at Mumbai's Saifee Hospital is carried on a stretcher towards an ambulance on her way to the airport in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

