500 nurses, healthcare professionals needed in MidEast, US and UK

Some 500 nurses and healthcare professionals are needed in various healthcare facilities in the Middle East, United States, and United Kingdom. Informa Life Sciences, a leading organizer of events and exhibitions connecting more than 150,000 healthcare professionals worldwide, revealed the vacancy, as it announced the launch of Healthcare Recruitment Philippines, its first event in Manila that will take place on July 27-28 at the Marriott Hotel.

