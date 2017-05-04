325 kilograms lighter, Egyptian woman...

325 kilograms lighter, Egyptian woman leaves India

An Egyptian woman who lost about 325 kilograms after undergoing weight-loss surgery in an Indian hospital left Thursday for the United Arab Emirates for long-term treatment. Eman Ahmed, who weighed more than 500 kilograms when she was flown to Mumbai for surgery in February, was reportedly the world's heaviest woman.

