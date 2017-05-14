14:01 Tajikistan, UAE might create joint investment fund
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Palace of the Nation, the President's press service said. The two stressed the need to create a joint investment fund and a commercial council of Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates on the basis of development of economic cooperation between the countries.
