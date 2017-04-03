Why U.S. Troops May Fight Alongside a...

Why U.S. Troops May Fight Alongside al-Qaeda in Yemen

The Trump administration has indicated that it will increase its support for Saudi Arabia's war against Yemen's Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led war, which began two years ago, has achieved little beyond killing thousands, destroying much of Yemen's infrastructure, empowering al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula , and pushing millions to the brink of famine.

