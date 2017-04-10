Visitors linger longer in UAE

Visitors linger longer in UAE

Hospitality Net

The United Arab Emirates has succeeded in boosting the length of time that travellers stay in the country using longer layovers and connections between Europe and America with Asian destinations. The fastest growing group is now those staying between six to eight nights, according to ForwardKeys which predicts future travel patterns by analysing 16 million booking transactions a day.

Read more at Hospitality Net.

